Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by BKS Advisors LLC

BKS Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 184,605 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,885,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,357,097,000 after buying an additional 892,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 78,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

