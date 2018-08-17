Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

News coverage about Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Colgate-Palmolive earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5273819663925 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $7,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,302 shares of company stock worth $28,518,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

