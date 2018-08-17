Coherent (COHR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Headlines about Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coherent earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.7521266884463 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
Shares of COHR opened at $181.02 on Friday. Coherent has a 1 year low of $145.66 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.38.
In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,929.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.
