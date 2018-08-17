Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Shares Bought by Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

