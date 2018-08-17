Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,069,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,225,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,273,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,443,390,000 after buying an additional 836,521 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,723,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,426,743,000 after buying an additional 596,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,892,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $876,853,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,540,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $526,523,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,687,050.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $123,000.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,150.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,997. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

