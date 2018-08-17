CNOOC (CEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $152.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $185.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 7,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 226,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

