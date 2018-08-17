CNOOC (CEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “
Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $152.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $185.72.
About CNOOC
CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.
