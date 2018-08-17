CNOOC (CEO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.308964715239 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $185.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

