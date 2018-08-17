CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of research firms have commented on CNHI. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,749,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284,120 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,306,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,283,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 1,492,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,453. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

