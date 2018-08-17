CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Stake Lowered by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CNB Financial worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.77.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.91 million. research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

