CME Group Inc (CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.48. 1,311,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,421. CME Group has a 12-month low of $123.88 and a 12-month high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $42,424.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $636,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $3,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,244,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,654 shares of company stock worth $7,234,893 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 151.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

