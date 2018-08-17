Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.51. Clearwater Paper reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearwater Paper.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearwater Paper from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.