Clearstar’s (CLSU) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2018

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Clearstar (LON:CLSU) in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of LON CLSU opened at GBX 84 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Clearstar has a 12 month low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.77).

In other news, insider Samuel Andre acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,633.50).

Clearstar Company Profile

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions. The company offers employment screening services; volunteer screening services; tenant screening services comprising tenant credit report, enhanced eviction search, employment and previous landlord verifications, criminal records searches, and sex offender registry searches; and occupational health testing services, such as drug screening, MRO services, and physicals and medical testing, as well as drug free workplace programs.

