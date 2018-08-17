Clearstar’s (CLSU) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Clearstar (LON:CLSU) in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of LON CLSU opened at GBX 84 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Clearstar has a 12 month low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.77).

In other news, insider Samuel Andre acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £5,200 ($6,633.50).

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions. The company offers employment screening services; volunteer screening services; tenant screening services comprising tenant credit report, enhanced eviction search, employment and previous landlord verifications, criminal records searches, and sex offender registry searches; and occupational health testing services, such as drug screening, MRO services, and physicals and medical testing, as well as drug free workplace programs.

