Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $293,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 500,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $887,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 548.5% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 270,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 229,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

LNG stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.36 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $584,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023,406 shares of company stock worth $585,904,060 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

