Citigroup Raises Regency Centers (REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,413. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $274.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.18 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $158,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $86,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

