Citigroup Increases Progressive (PGR) Price Target to $65.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a $60.39 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Buckingham Research upgraded Progressive to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.22. 264,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $452,280.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,739,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,041 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 141,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Progressive by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 154,725 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 646.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 103,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 523,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 153,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.