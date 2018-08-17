Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Lifted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,152 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.0% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 48.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

