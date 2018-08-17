Citigroup Cuts Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target to $68.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 923,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,564,935. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 265,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

