Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $359,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRN opened at $29.56 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Citi Trends’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRN. BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.