Ciner Resources (CINR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ciner Resources LP, a master limited partnership, producers of natural soda ash. It operates the trona ore mining and soda ash production business primarily in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Ciner Resources LP, formerly known as OCI Resources LP, is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ciner Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciner Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

CINR stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $539.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. analysts anticipate that Ciner Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciner Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

