Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 166,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Premise Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Premise Capital LLC now owns 259,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.76 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

