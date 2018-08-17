Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 160.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Healthequity from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $702,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,243,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $169,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

