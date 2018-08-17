CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 19,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 58,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

