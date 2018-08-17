Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Chubb by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

CB opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.