Christopher Rondeau Sells 82,214 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 82,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $4,123,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $983,800.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 61,547 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $3,073,657.18.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Christopher Rondeau sold 39,100 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $1,958,910.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Christopher Rondeau sold 2,300 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $115,023.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 15,099 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $755,553.96.

On Thursday, July 12th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $933,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 400 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $903,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $879,400.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Christopher Rondeau sold 26,377 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $1,195,405.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $55.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after buying an additional 581,619 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,870,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,408,000 after purchasing an additional 99,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,541,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,719,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 120,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

