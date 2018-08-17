Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.9% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.5% during the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 125,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $502.70 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.51 and a 1-year high of $530.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

