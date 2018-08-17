Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.30 and a twelve month high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,422,690. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.