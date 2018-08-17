Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.38

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 37770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.30.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

