Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Holdings Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,455.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,486,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,068 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 90,969.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 153,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 153,738 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

