Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

CHTR opened at $302.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $404.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

