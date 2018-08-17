Charah Solutions Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (CHRA)

Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) – Equities researchers at First Analysis decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Charah Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. First Analysis analyst now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. First Analysis currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Blossman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

