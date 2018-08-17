ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Holdings Decreased by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 54.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 167,660 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $1,199,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Cornetta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $373.77 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of -0.18.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. First Analysis set a $17.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

