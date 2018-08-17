Cervus Equipment (CERV) PT Raised to C$16.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Cervus Equipment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CERV opened at C$14.45 on Wednesday. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$12.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.85.

Cervus Equipment Corporation primarily engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, construction, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Commercial and Industrial. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles, as well as associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

