Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Santander raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 370,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,759. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.47%. research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 53,750,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,342,000 after buying an additional 4,805,568 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,702,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,869,000 after buying an additional 1,566,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,620,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,391,000 after buying an additional 9,078,815 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 10,697,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,176,000 after buying an additional 268,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerging Sovereign Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerging Sovereign Group LLC now owns 6,738,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 4,804,382 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

