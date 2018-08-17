Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 38.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celgene were worth $55,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene during the second quarter worth about $2,623,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 44.9% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Celgene by 29.5% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Celgene by 38.0% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celgene by 54.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 500,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,756,000 after purchasing an additional 176,507 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

In other Celgene news, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,750 shares of company stock worth $3,533,390 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CELG stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

