Celgene Co. (CELG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) to announce $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Celgene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.35. Celgene reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celgene will report full-year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celgene.

Get Celgene alerts:

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELG. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 12.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 198.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 32,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,118,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,216. Celgene has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celgene (CELG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.