Celgene (CELG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CELG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Celgene from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Celgene stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 227,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,623. Celgene has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,750 shares of company stock worth $3,533,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 2,688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celgene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

