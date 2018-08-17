CEEK VR Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 21% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.89 million and $235,377.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00289298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00157111 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033931 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,711,321 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

