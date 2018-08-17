CDK Global (CDK) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CDK Global traded as low as $59.84 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 54440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $121,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $170,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

