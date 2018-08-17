CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.19.
Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
About CBL & Associates Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
