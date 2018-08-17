CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE CBL opened at $4.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.14. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.76%. CBL & Associates Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 117 properties totaling 73.4 million square feet across 26 states, including 75 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

