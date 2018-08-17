Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Stake Decreased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $230.15 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.10 and a 12-month high of $236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.57. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

