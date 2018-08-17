Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 125.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $136.26 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.69 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.