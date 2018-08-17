Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $571,000 in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 1,522.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hexcel by 441.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 35.7% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HXL opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $73.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.92 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Graves bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 17,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $1,260,177.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,278.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

