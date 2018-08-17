Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,817 Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,768,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,118,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $21.74 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

