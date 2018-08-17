CashBet Coin (CBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $52,419.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $52,419.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00293213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00159105 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00035299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,548,172 tokens. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

CashBet Coin Token Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

