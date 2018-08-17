Casa Systems (CASA) Trading Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock to $12.00. Loop Capital currently has a positive rating on the stock. Casa Systems traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $12.14. 79,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 812,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $42,491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 2,712.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 611,655 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Casa Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

