CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get CARREFOUR SA/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.