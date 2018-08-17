Cargojet (CJT) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst U. Allem now forecasts that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2019 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$73.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cargojet stock opened at C$74.14 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$47.30 and a 12 month high of C$74.29.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

