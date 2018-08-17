CareDx Inc (CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Brokerages expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to post $18.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx posted sales of $12.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full year sales of $69.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.03 million to $69.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $93.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $92.07 million to $94.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 121.92% and a negative return on equity of 108.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

In related news, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $494,819.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,607 shares of company stock worth $838,015. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CareDx by 1,360.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNA opened at $17.07 on Friday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $617.52 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.