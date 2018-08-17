Cardtronics (CATM) Shares Up 8.8%

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)’s share price shot up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.17. 914,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 625,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

