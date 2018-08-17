Cara Operations (CARA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.09

Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.09 and last traded at C$27.72, with a volume of 35305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.

Several brokerages have commented on CARA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Operations in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cara Operations from C$33.50 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

Cara Operations Company Profile (TSE:CARA)

Cara Operations Limited operates and franchises full service restaurants. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Food Processing and Distribution, and central operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 1,272 restaurants, including 1,221 restaurants in Canada and 51 locations internationally under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, Burger's Priest, Pickle Barrel, Taverne Moderne, and The Keg restaurant brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Operations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Operations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.